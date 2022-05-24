Wildlife experts from the Ohio State University Extension are on the lookout after spotted lanternfly eggs hatched, producing nymphs that emerged and crawled around plants in a vegetation area on West 117th Street in Cleveland.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that can damage and destroy grapevines, fruit trees and a wide variety of other plants.

The initial infestation was noticed in the summer of 2021.

While out scouting for the spotted lanternfly on May 19, educators at the OSU Extension spotted what appeared to be the first nymphs that emerged from the eggs.

The nymphs were found on the underside of wild grape leaves, wild raspberry leaves and Virginia Creeper leaves.

OSU Extension. Spotted lanternfly eggs hatch in Cleveland.

Residents are advised to be on the alert for this pest and report any possible sightings.

There are some ways to spot the invasive spotted lanternfly. Black sooty mold around the base of plants Orr oozing sap may be indicators.

The spotted lanternfly will lay eggs in October through winter. After hatching in the spring, the spotted lanternfly goes through four nymph stages. During the first three, they appear with black and white spots and in the last stage, usually in mid-summer, they turn red and develop white dots and black stripes.

If you suspect a spotted lanternfly infestation, at any life stage, the Ohio Department of Agriculture asks that you take a picture or collect a sample and report the finding to the ODA Plant Pest Control using the form above, at plantpest@agri.ohio.gov, or 614-728-6400.

More photos from the Cleveland sighting can be found here.

