Canton extends youth curfew times for summer

The City of Canton has amended its summer curfew hours for minors starting on June 22 for the upcoming summer, extending hours from current curfew times.

The new curfew hours are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week. Prior to the amendment, hours were 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The curfew falls under Canton's codified ordinance 503.02.

"As the school year comes to a close, the safety, health and wellness of Canton’s youth remain the top priority during these upcoming summer months. Curfew will be actively enforced and parents along with their children will be held accountable if found in violation," Canton Police Chief John D. Gabbard stated in a Facebook post published by the city.

During the hours of the curfew, "minors shall not loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the city," officials said.

There are exceptions to the curfew. They are:

To a minor accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or control of such minor.

To a minor who is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor.

To a minor whose presence is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade, profession or occupation.

To a minor attending or returning, within one hour after the conclusion thereof, from any scheduled activity by the Canton Board of Education such as football or basketball games, or from any other special function scheduled by any other church, school or organization, provided that the church, school or organization shall register the event in advance with the Chief of Police or his designate, who shall require such information as is necessary to implement the provisions of this section.



The city said the curfew is not a punishment, but violators and their parents will be held accountable if the curfew is broken.

“Safety is our top priority. We fully understand the need for children to enjoy their summer. With COVID, the last couple of years have been tough on everyone. However, officers have a duty to enforce the curfew. This is not a punitive measure. Parents along with the their children will be held accountable if found in violation,” said Director of Public Safety Andrea M. Perry.

