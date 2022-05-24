'Eureka Day' - An illness is spreading through Eureka Day School and it’s more than the mumps

Asolo Repertory Theatre proudly presents the timely comedy "Eureka Day," written by New College of Florida alumnus Jonathan Spector.

Directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones, "Eureka Day" runs through June 4.

An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School — and it’s more than the mumps. When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it’s a race to see what will destroy this community first: the disease or each other. Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free scones from the local bakery, and open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy, secrets and lies still run rampant and childhood vaccinations ignite fury. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, "Eureka Day," asks: when does “us” become “them?”

"Hold on to your mask!” Jones said. “I don't know if our audience will be laughing or crying through this one, but they will definitely relate. This play was written before the pandemic, and it really hits home."

Everyone in the cast is making their Asolo Rep debut this season.

“I saw 'Eureka Day' in New York before the pandemic and it was hilarious,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “The show was very well written and by a New College graduate. Then, of course, the pandemic hit, and the debate about vaccines couldn’t be more timely. This play has gone from the periphery to being in the eye of the hurricane. It will land powerfully with our audience.”

"Eureka Day" contains mature themes and language and is recommended for age 16+.