Watch Limp Bizkit rock “Break Stuff” with young fan
6 days ago
A young Limp Bizkit fan got to rock “Break Stuff” with the band during their recent concert in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Frontman Fred Durst invited the kid rocker onstage for the show’s encore, telling the...
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
Click here to read the full article. Madonna’s son David Banda brought his knockout style A-game alongside his superstar mother.
Banda and the music legend attended a boxing match for the Davis vs Romero WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday. The 16-year-old towered over his mother as they walked into the arena. Both stars matched in mother-son striped Adidas looks, pulling the attention of fans everywhere.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)
Banda wore a Gucci x Adidas collaboration maxi dress. The dress had a V-neckline outlined in a thick white...
Look at ol’ Tyler Childers going back to his roots. The man himself headlined at DelFest this past weekend, which is a bluegrass festival hosted by bluegrass legend Del McCoury in Cumberland, Maryland. However this time around, Tyler Childers was there to play bluegrass tunes with the help of a different backing band, The Travelin’ McCourys. With bluegrass spins on some of his big hits, some unreleased new ones, and of course a couple covers, Tyler and the Travelin’ McCourys […]
The post Tyler Childers Sings Hank Williams’ “The Old Country Church” Backed By The Travelin’ McCourys At DelFest first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
