HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were found shot after a party along Golden Leaf Road in the northern area of Halifax County early Sunday morning. According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s 911 dispatch center received a report around 1:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the property. Crews determined a large party with around 200 people took place before it wound down and shots were fired by multiple people.

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO