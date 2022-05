TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz announced the new head of Toledo’s violence interruption program Friday, in addition to other new leadership positions. David Bush will be the new Commissioner of Save Our Community. Bush comes to the City from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. There, he served as an Associate Librarian since 1993. The City of Toledo says Bush will be responsible for implementing the city’s violence interruption program starting on May 31, 2022. He will report to Safety Director Brian Byrd.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO