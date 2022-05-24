Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for 2020 death of woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat and the wind to be the main focus for your Memorial Day. But by 5-6 pm we are tracking the potential for severe storms to start up. Expect isolated thunderstorm development through central Kansas to last until 10 pm. The main concern tonight will be the potential for large and damaging hail, up to the size of tennis balls. Strong wind as well as a few tornadoes are also possible with storms this evening. Storms will organize along the cold front around 10 pm - midnight and continue to fire overnight, but the threat for severe storms doesn’t look to hold up well along the front. Just expect strong winds, and noisy storms through to about 5-6 am Tuesday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO