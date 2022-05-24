ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for 2020 death of woman

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was sentenced on Monday to more than 22 years in prison in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Robert Bruce Mans...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) 3:40 p.m. Saturday update: Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that killed 17-year-old Boisy D. Barefield of Wichita and a hit and run that killed a 15-year-old girl. WPD says there was a graduation party at The Banquet Hall on the 3100 block of East 25th Street...
KWCH.com

Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 27-year-old Roger R. Gale on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault after fatally shooting 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy. WPD is now looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime. WPD learned that Roger Gale, Emmanuel Hardy, and...
KWCH.com

Riverfest scammed out of $4K in buttons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Riverfest was the victim of a scam that resulted in the loss of about $4,000 worth of buttons for the annual event. Wichita Festivals, Inc. said in a stretch from April through the beginning of May, three groups contacted Riverfest, seeking to buy buttons for their businesses.
KWCH.com

Legal guardian speaks out after boy kidnapped from Rose Hill school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Questions remain after a 5-year-old boy was kidnapped last week from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school, triggering an Amber Alert. The boy’s two non-custodial parents were arrested in Oklahoma where the boy was found safe. Back where he belongs, his legal guardian is making her voice heard.
KWCH.com

SW Wichita neighborhood had trash ignored for weeks, finally gets cleaned up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH interviewed Jessica Urban earlier this week about her frustrations on how parts of the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood’s trash hadn’t been picked up in a month. This weekend, Waste Connections trucks were out on rows 15 through 48 in the mobile home park, cleaning...
KWCH.com

Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re grabbing a meal with family and friends or going to the grocery store, you may feel the higher prices hit your wallet. Tyler Davis, the owner of Bogey’s in Hutchinson, says he’s seen that change in his restaurant. Davis says, “things...
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Isolated severe storm risk on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain windy and warm on Memorial Day before a few isolated storms develop during the evening. It will be a mild start to the day on Memorial Day with morning low temperatures ranging from the 50s and 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com

Windy & hot Sunday, severe storms on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and hot weather will continue Sunday before storm chances return late on Memorial Day. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures ranging from the 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com

Hot, windy, and humid today... Storm threat on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says get ready for a hot and humid Sunday as strong southerly winds will ramp up for most of the state throughout the day with gusts over 45mph expected at times. High temperatures will reach the 90s statewide. Gusty winds and warm weather...
KWCH.com

Derby theater sees huge crowds for Top Gun premier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a two-year wait due to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick is finally premiering this week, and for many fans, this is their first time back in theaters. Father and son, Eddie and Liam are avid Top Gun fans and have been anticipating this movie for...
KWCH.com

The heat is back on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat and the wind to be the main focus for your Memorial Day. But by 5-6 pm we are tracking the potential for severe storms to start up. Expect isolated thunderstorm development through central Kansas to last until 10 pm. The main concern tonight will be the potential for large and damaging hail, up to the size of tennis balls. Strong wind as well as a few tornadoes are also possible with storms this evening. Storms will organize along the cold front around 10 pm - midnight and continue to fire overnight, but the threat for severe storms doesn’t look to hold up well along the front. Just expect strong winds, and noisy storms through to about 5-6 am Tuesday.
KWCH.com

Bogeys burger prices rise. Owner gives out discounts

DEADLY WEEKEND: Three dead in two separate incidents. DEADLY WEEKEND: Three dead in two separate incidents. Sleepy Hallows trash problem fixed. Top gun premier brings out huge crowds to theaters. Updated: May. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT. Top gun premier brings out huge crowds to theaters. Derby movie theater,...
Wichita Eagle

‘Slap in the face’: Officials react to racist messages between Wichita-area officers

Secret messages among Wichita-area law enforcement. Wichita-area elected officials reacted with disgust, anger and disappointment Monday to the findings of an Eagle investigation into racist and insensitive messages exchanged between a small group of Wichita-area law enforcement officers. Wichita Police Department officials uncovered the text messages in April 2021 while...
