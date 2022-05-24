ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Yates County Sheriff’s Office Completes Statewide Civil Training

By Lucas Day
 6 days ago
Sixty-eight deputy sheriffs and civilian staff from Sheriff’s offices around the state attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute civil school (Basic Training) held recently in Albany. This was the first week in a two-week-long day training program offered each...

FL Radio Group

Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Active Shooter Threat Locks Down Southern Tier Mall

A Southern Tier shopping center was put into lock down Saturday evening for the report of an active shooter. State Police say they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads around 4:15p but determined there were no shots fired or any victims. The mall remained under lock down while State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horseheads Police Department cleared the mall.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Receives Grant for Healthier Schools

Seneca County has received a grant to promote physical activity and healthy eating in schools. Finger Lakes Times reports the 1.5 million dollar grant from the State Health Department will be spread over five years with the goal of increasing physical fitness in schools. Methods include purchasing gym equipment, creating after school exercise clubs, and providing healthier food options.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Shooting Sends 2 to Hospital

A Friday afternoon shooting has left two wounded in Ithaca. Police say they responded to the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department located on West State Street around 3:00p after receiving multiple calls for shots fired with two wounded. Witnesses say the shooter had run into an apartment in the 300 block of West Seneca Street, causing part of the road to be temporarily closed.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons woman on a bench warrant for Failure to Appear. Deputies arrested Katrina L. Savage, age 31, of Lyons on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Lyons Court for failure to appear to answer charges of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus man on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Sodus Court for Failure to Appear. Deputies arrested Nolan Kelsey, age 21, of Maple Avenue in the Town of Sodus for failing to appear in court on charges of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident in Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Webster man following a domestic incident investigation in the town of Ontario. Terry Simmons, Junior, was arrested on two counts of harassment and criminal trespass. The charges stem from a domestic incident between Simmons, his girlfriend, and her brother where it is alleged that Simmons struck the brother after unlawfully entering the residence.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
#Juvenile Delinquency#Crime#Civil Law#Sheriff#The Sheriffs Institute#Nyssa#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus Point Man following an investigation into an animal complaint in the Village of Sodus Point. Deputies arrested 71-year-old Donald Antal of Third Street in the Village of Sodus Point for Unlawfully Feeding Wildlife. The charges stem from numerous animal complaints where neighbors allege that Antal had in excess of twenty-two feeders on his property to feed wildlife in violation of the Village of Sodus Point local ordinance 57-6B(1).
FL Radio Group

Convicted Murderer Accused of Assaulting Officers at Elmira Correctional

A convicted murderer is accused of injuring two officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Incorporated, the alleged incident happened on May 18th as inmates were returning from lunch and were ordered back into their cells. One inmate refused to enter his cell and began yelling. When two officers approached him, he struck one officer in the left side of the face, knocking the officer to the floor. The inmate continued to attack the officer on the floor, striking him multiple times in the head. The second officer grabbed the inmate in a body hold and pulled him backward, off the injured officer. He forced the inmate to the floor. Additional staff arrived and assisted in applying handcuffs.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Accused of March 15 Auburn Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The woman charged with the March murder outside Swifty’s Tavern in Auburn has pled not guilty. According to The Citizen, 28 year old Shameek Copes was arraigned by Judge Thomas Leone Friday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon – both in the second degree. She is accused of shooting John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse on March 15th.
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Charged With Burglary, Harassment

Charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Penn Yan man following the investigation into an incident that happened on May 15th. Police were called to the report of an argument in process and when they arrived on the scene witnessed Steven Crawford slap the victim across the face. Prior to the call, Crawford was accused of forcing his way into the victim’s apartment and stealing money. He also allegedly followed the victim in his car prior to the argument and kicked the victim’s car, causing damage. A collision between the two cars also occurred. Crawford was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and harassment.
PENN YAN, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Arrested on Assault Charge

A 60-year-old Canandaigua woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on an assault charge. Robbin Harvey’s arrest stems from a domestic incident. Harvey was taken to Ontario County Jail where she was being held pending arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Hallucinating Man Arrested for Breaking Into Penn Yan Apartment

A Penn Yan man has been charged with trespass after he allegedly forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment breaking the door. Police say Dale Eaves allegedly used methamphetamine and claimed he was attempting to get away from an intruder in his own apartment. It was later determined there was no intruder in the 49-year-old’s apartment and he admitted to be hallucinating.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Assaulting Inmate in Steuben County Jail

A Bath man who is currently incarcerated at the Steuben County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted another inmate. 33-year-old Shane Wood is accused of causing serious injuries to the victim, which required treatment outside of the jail. Wood was charged with felony assault and returned to...
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

148th Cayuga County Resident Dies of COVID-19

Another Cayuga County resident has died due to COVID-19. The Health Department’s Friday update confirmed that a man in his 90s has died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 148. Seven residents are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Get the top...
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Arrested on Warrant

A 33-year-old Farmington man was arrested Monday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on an active bench warrant issued out of Farmington Town Court. The warrant for Gary Zittel’s arrest stems from his alleged failure to appear on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating without insurance and no/obstructed plates.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

