Yates County Sheriff’s Office Completes Statewide Civil Training

A convicted murderer is accused of injuring two officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Incorporated, the alleged incident happened on May 18th as inmates were returning from lunch and were ordered back into their cells. One inmate refused to enter his cell and began yelling. When two officers approached him, he struck one officer in the left side of the face, knocking the officer to the floor. The inmate continued to attack the officer on the floor, striking him multiple times in the head. The second officer grabbed the inmate in a body hold and pulled him backward, off the injured officer. He forced the inmate to the floor. Additional staff arrived and assisted in applying handcuffs.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO