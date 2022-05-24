BPD: Two arrested in chase, attempted murder

The Bakersfield Police Department said two people were arrested Monday night after a chase and after a 17-year-old boy pointed a handgun at an officer and accidentally dropped the weapon.

BPD said the incident started at about 9:30 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a code violation in the area of Planz Road at Sandra Drive.

The driver led officers on a chase before stopping the vehicle and the boy tried to run away from officers, said BPD. The boy when trying to run away from officers pointed a handgun at an officer and appeared to accidentally drop the weapon and continued trying to escape, said BPD.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, said BPD.

The driver of the car, Armando Chavez, was arrested without incident after the vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Sperry Street.

Chavez, 20, of Bakersfield, and the 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, conspiracy, felony evading, weapons violations, and attempted murder of a peace officer.