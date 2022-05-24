ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK says Qatar set to invest 10 billion pounds in Britain

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQD44_0fomhazl00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 24, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf state invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years.

The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to London.

"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s leadership," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.”

($1 = 0.7981 pounds)

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK housebuilder Countryside rejects $1.9 bln offer from shareholder

May 30 (Reuters) - Countryside Partnerships (CSPC.L) on Monday said it rejected an "undervalued" potential takeover offer from San Francisco-based investor Inclusive Capital (In-Cap) valuing the British housebuilder at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion). Earlier on Monday, In-Cap, the third-largest shareholder in Countryside with a 9.2% stake, said it...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Britain#Russia#Uk#Life Sciences#British
Reuters

Australia shares set to inch lower; NZ index gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to inch lower on Tuesday, after witnessing broad gains for two straight sessions, while global sentiment was lifted after further easing of COVID-19 curbs in China. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 3.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2220 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Qatar
Reuters

Britain's UKHSA issues fresh guidance to combat monkeypox outbreak

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - People infected with monkeypox should abstain from sex as soon as symptoms appear, and should avoid contact with other people, until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off, the UK’s health security agency (UKHSA) said on Monday, as part of fresh guidance as cases of the mild viral illness surge in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

PPF and MONETA scrap deal to combine Czech banking assets

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF and MONETA Money Bank have walked away from a deal to combine their assets, the two said on Monday, terminating a proposal that would have created a major competitor to foreign-owned market leaders. MONETA said the deal, comprising a 25.9 billion...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Predictive Discovery raises $55 million for Guinea gold mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australian exploration firm Predictive Discovery has agreed $55 million in funding from institutional investors through a share placement to develop its Bankan gold project in Guinea, it said on Monday. Predictive Discovery will use the cash to complete baseline environmental studies and continue drilling with an aim...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises as dollar dips, oil gains

* Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 30 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.7%, supported as crude prices hit their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story, they've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.3% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. Currency of copper producer Chile inched up 0.1% as copper prices extended gains after the dip in the dollar and China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions lifted sentiment. Data showed Chile's unemployment rate decreased slightly and hit 7.7% in the February-April period. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. On Sunday, Colombia leftist Gustavo Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He faces businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. The U.S. and Colombian markets were closed on Monday. "The election news is going to be a key driver of volatility for the peso over the next couple of weeks as we head towards the second round," said Ziemba. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.4%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging 1065.97 2.19 -15.43 Markets MSCI LatAm 2471.43 -0.64 18.76 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 111299.98 -0.57 6.18 Bovespa Mexico IPC 52630.15 0.32 -1.21 Chile IPSA 5416.68 0.55 26.07 Argentina 93914.64 0.247 12.47 MerVal Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 4.7405 -0.07 -30.11 Mexico peso 19.4876 0.40 1.08 Chile peso 826.7 -0.10 -25.65 Peru sol 3.66 0.82 -11.56 Argentina 120.0000 -0.37 -84.50 peso (interbank) Argentina 203.5 1.72 -90.55 peso (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU resolves impasse over Russia oil import embargo

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - European Union leaders said they had agreed on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, resolving an impasse over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago. Diplomats said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy