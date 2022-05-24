Suspect shoots up car with child, 6, inside on Rochester's northeast side

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating after a man was stabbed and his vehicle was stolen on Friday. Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave. and Glenwood Ave. around 9:45 p.m. for the report of an assault with a vehicle taken. They found a 44-year-old man from Gates who was stabbed at least once in the upper body. According to police investigation, the victim was approached and assaulted by an unknown number of suspects, who took the 44-year-old's keys and took off in his vehicle.

