Suspect shoots up car with child, 6, inside on Rochester's northeast side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was sitting in her car with her child Friday...13wham.com
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was sitting in her car with her child Friday...13wham.com
This is so sad send in the national guard storm through every house and get every illegal gun stop letting everyone drive state to state
For what exactly?! These shootings aren't just randomn. Once u investigate the subject & their connections.....you'll find that there's a connection somewhere. Let's let the cops do their jobs. They can't release All info, but if YOU have some info, Do Tell!
Comments / 5