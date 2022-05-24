ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Suspect shoots up car with child, 6, inside on Rochester's northeast side

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was sitting in her car with her child Friday...

13wham.com

Comments / 5

Britt Williams
6d ago

This is so sad send in the national guard storm through every house and get every illegal gun stop letting everyone drive state to state

Reply
6
Strawberri
4d ago

For what exactly?! These shootings aren't just randomn. Once u investigate the subject & their connections.....you'll find that there's a connection somewhere. Let's let the cops do their jobs. They can't release All info, but if YOU have some info, Do Tell!

Reply
2
13 WHAM

Man shot on Rochester's east side

Rochester, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Monday after he was shot. This happened just before 11 a.m. near North and Herald streets in Rochester. The victim's injuries were described by police as life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

32-year-old expected to survive after being shot on North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 32-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot on North Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The Rochester resident was transported to Rochester General Hospital with a least one gunshot wound to the mid-body, which was originally considered life-threatening. The Rochester Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ATV crashes into police car in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man was ticketed after police say he popped a wheelie on an illegally operated ATV and crashed into a police car Sunday. Police say the 22-year-old man was southbound on North Clinton Avenue around 10:20 p.m., when he illegally passed the vehicle in front of him, drove into oncoming traffic, lifted his front wheels and crashed head on into the police car.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Overnight crash in Irondequoit sends three to hospital

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital overnight. Around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sweet Fern and Culver roads for the report of a motor vehicle accident. After initial investigations, officers determined a vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Extra police makes people at Ontario Beach Park feel safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday's deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas is on the minds of many in Rochester and across the country. But beachgoers who spoke to 13WHAM Sunday said they won't let fear rule their lives. Beth Delgudico, who was out enjoying the holiday weekend at Ontario Beach...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man stabbed, vehicle stolen Friday night

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating after a man was stabbed and his vehicle was stolen on Friday. Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave. and Glenwood Ave. around 9:45 p.m. for the report of an assault with a vehicle taken. They found a 44-year-old man from Gates who was stabbed at least once in the upper body. According to police investigation, the victim was approached and assaulted by an unknown number of suspects, who took the 44-year-old's keys and took off in his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man killed in Wayne County dirt bike crash

Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

City of Bradford Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

City of Bradford Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The victim is a man from Buffalo. His name was not released. The parties involved have been identified, and there is not any threat to the community, according to police chief Michael Ward. Anyone with...
BRADFORD, PA
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into building on North Goodman, fight occurs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A car crashed into a building on North Goodman Street Saturday. Police responded to the 1400 block of North Goodman Street at 11:24 a.m. for the report of a person shot and a vehicle into a building. Upon arrival, officers did not locate anyone shot or...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two arrested after officers pursue stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating after a car chase and subsequent foot pursuit ensued Friday evening. Around 7 p.m. officers were in the area of Dewey Avenue and Alameda Street when they noticed a stolen vehicle on the roadway. Police say the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint on Thursday at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the area of Fillingham Drive.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD announces arrest made in connection with Forest Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made after a a 31-year-old was shot Friday evening, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Kenneth Nieves, 32, of Buffalo has been accused of shooting the victim around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the BPD, Nieves was located by a Northwest District detective and was arrested shortly after the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD honors patrolman killed in the line of duty on 110th anniversary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police Motorcycle Patrolman Frank Ford was shot while apprehending a gunman on North Street on May 18, 1912. Ford succumbed to his injuries eleven days later. The RPD said Ford was responding to a shooting and when he entered the home on North Street, he was shot by the suspect. […]
WHEC TV-10

Car suspended in air by power lines

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that an accident on Sunday caused a car to become caught in power lines on Emerson Street. A viewer, Vaughn Boler, sent us a video showing the car with its front suspended in the air by a cable and its back bumper on the ground.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police find one person dead inside Park Avenue home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating after they found one person dead inside a Park Avenue home on Friday. Police say just after 12:00 p.m they responded to the 1000 block of Park Avenue for a check the welfare incident and found one deceased individual inside the residence. The...

