ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MISSING | Teen girl last seen along Gwynns Falls Parkway in Baltimore

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are asking for your help finding a...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 2

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Woman killed by gunfire in south Baltimore Sunday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was killed by gunfire early Sunday morning in the Brooklyn neighborhood of south Baltimore. At around 5:22 a.m., officers were informed by MTA police of a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street. Once there, officers found a woman inside a...
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Harford County Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Bel Air, Monday. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road for reported gunfire. Once on scene, police observed a 23-year-old man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old shot in East Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old was shot in East Baltimore, Sunday. According to police, just before 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Hoffman Street for a reported shooting. Once on scene, police observed a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Services held for gun violence victims and lives lost to COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Joseph H Brown Funeral Home hosted a memorial service to commemorate lives lost due to Covid-19 and gun violence plaguing Baltimore City. Over Memorial Day weekend, two teenagers were shot in a double shooting near the Inner Harbor, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead. Hours later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire spread to three east Baltimore row homes Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, three-row homes caught fire in the McElderry Park section of Baltimore City, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. At around 2:57, Baltimore City Fire crews arrived at the 2000 block of McElderry Park street. Baltimore City Fire Crews arrived at the scene with smoke...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 rescued, 5 taken to hospital in Baltimore County 3-boat crash

On Sunday night Baltimore County emergency crews responded to 3-boat collision. Crews were on the scene of the crash at the 1700 block of Bowleys Quarters. Fire officials say there was a total of 7 patients, with 5 of them being transported to local hospitals for treatment. All occupants on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#City Police
foxbaltimore.com

Triple overnight shooting leaves two dead, one hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot overnight in Southeast Baltimore. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near North East Avenue. Once on scene, police located two men with gunshot wounds. An unidentified man was found inside a white vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New video appears to show driver hit by squeegee worker

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A new video appears to show another assault on a driver by squeegee workers. The shocking attack was recorded by another driver who wants to remain anonymous. The video shows a red car stopped at a light at Mount Royal, Thursday. You can see as one...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man knocked off dirt bike, killed in fatal crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal dirt bike crash Saturday night. According to police, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street for reports of a serious accident involving a dirt bike. Once on scene, police found a 31-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man dies of injuries suffered in shooting more than 10 years earlier

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man died from injuries he initially sustained in a shooting in 2009, Baltimore police said Friday. Theodore Brown, 31, was found dead in the 1700 block of Harford Avenue in the city's Oliver section on March 24, 2021. Officers who found the body found no signs of trauma. The Office of the Chief Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that Brown died as a result of a shooting in 2009. The medical examiner notified the police department Friday. Brown's death is now considered a homicide.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after being shot in the head in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed Friday after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore, city police said. Officers were called to an alley behind the 1900 block of East North Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday after a report of a shooting. There, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Five things to do in Baltimore City Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE(WBFF) — Here are five events happening around Baltimore City this memorial day weekend. These experiences are full of excitement and are bound to bring any Baltimorean out of their comfort zone. Decoration Day at Fort McHenry: Remembering the Civil War Origins of Memorial Day. Fort McHenry National Monument...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Summer Peace Rally in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott will speak at the Summer of Peace Rally. The event is hosted by "We Our Us" and begins at 1:00PM.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy