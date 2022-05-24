MISSING | Teen girl last seen along Gwynns Falls Parkway in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man died from injuries he initially sustained in a shooting in 2009, Baltimore police said Friday. Theodore Brown, 31, was found dead in the 1700 block of Harford Avenue in the city's Oliver section on March 24, 2021. Officers who found the body found no signs of trauma. The Office of the Chief Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that Brown died as a result of a shooting in 2009. The medical examiner notified the police department Friday. Brown's death is now considered a homicide.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO