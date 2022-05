CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dalhousie Golf Club is giving back to those who gave everything. People joined together at the golf course on Sunday, May 29 where they wanted to give to the Folds of Honor, the PGA HOPE (Help Our Patriots Everywhere), plus to thank all service members of the military.

