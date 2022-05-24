ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanute, KS

Body found inside home following explosion

By Dustin Lattimer
 6 days ago

CHANUTE, Kans. — Authorities are investigating a death in the wake of a house explosion last weekend.

Chanute fire crews were called out to South Evergreen Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, on what was initially thought to be a house fire.

They later found that an explosion had caused extensive damage to the house.

That investigation also located a body inside the home.

Regarding this case, the Chanute Police Department are working with the Kansas Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

