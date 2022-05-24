Body found inside home following explosion

CHANUTE, Kans. — Authorities are investigating a death in the wake of a house explosion last weekend.

Chanute fire crews were called out to South Evergreen Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, on what was initially thought to be a house fire.

They later found that an explosion had caused extensive damage to the house.

That investigation also located a body inside the home.

Regarding this case, the Chanute Police Department are working with the Kansas Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.