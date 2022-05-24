ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police Nab Moonachie Mobile Home Burglar Found Sleeping In Resident's Bed

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEm2E_0fomfwfZ00
East Sixth Street in Moonachie's Vanguard Mobile Home Park. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Moonachie man was seized by borough police after he broke into a mobile home and took a late-afternoon snooze, authorities said.

Sgt. Victor Migliorino and Police Officer Sean Mulligan found Matthew Valent, 61, a short distance from the East Sixth Street trailer in the Vanguard Mobile Home Park off Moonachie Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

A resident reported finding him sleeping in a bedroom there, Behrens said.

Valent tried ducking into a warehouse but was quickly nabbed by Migliorino, the chief said. Detective John Bussanich and Officer Jonathan Surak assisted, he said.

Valent, formerly of Pompton Plains, was charged with burglary and resisting arrest before being released pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Hackensack Liquor Store Shooting

UPDATE: Details of a Memorial Day weekend shooting at a liquor store in Hackensack remained sketchy early Monday. Apparently, a gunman dressed all in black entered Deli Mart Liquor at 789 Main Street near Spring Valley Avenue roughly 10 minutes before its scheduled 9 p.m. closing time on Sunday. The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mobile Home#Nab#Sgt#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Driver Crosses Double Yellow Line, Dies In Head-On Burlington County MDW Crash

A 71-year-old man died when his car crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on in Burlington County Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said. Edward Hensley was heading south on Hopewell Road when he crossed the lane markings and went into the oncoming lane of travel, hitting the other vehicle around 10:45 a.m. at Deerfield Avenue Sunday, May 29, Evesham police said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Shot During Dispute At Riverhead Restaurant, Police Say

Police are investigating after two men were shot during a dispute at a Long Island restaurant. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in Riverhead. That's when officers respond to the Mambo Grill and Lounge at 33 East Main Street for a report of a disturbance which resulted in gunshots being fired at the location, Riverhead Police said.
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Airlifted In Route 22 Crash

A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car on Route 22, authorities said.He was struck around 2:25 a.m. at the Reaville Road intersection in Flemington, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and the crash r…
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Airlifted After Crash Near Levittown Intersection

A boy was seriously injured after being struck by a minivan near a Long Island intersection. The crash happened on Monday, May 30 at 11:45 a.m. in Levittown. A 33-year-old woman was operating a 2022 Toyota Siena westbound on Bucket Lane when she struck a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Grassy Lane, Nassau County Police say.
Daily Voice

Man Flees After Attempting To Break Into ATM In Branford, Police Say

A New England man attempted to flee from police in Connecticut after being caught red-handed attempting to break into an ATM inside an area Dunkin’ location, police announced. In New Haven County, police responded to Dunkin’ on North Main Road in Branford shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May...
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Charged After East Rockaway Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A teenager is facing charges after a road-rage incident on Long Island. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in East Rockaway near Forest Avenue and Centre Avenue. During the incident, the teen, a 17-year-old boy, pointed a black-colored imitation firearm at the three victims, ages 53, 13 and 14, putting them in fear of their safety, Nassau County Police said.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Caught After Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed To Death, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested just a day after a Hudson Valley woman was found stabbed to death in her home.The homicide took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 11:30 p.m., Friday, May 27.The woman's body was found after police and fire responded to a home at 7 South Grand Av…
Daily Voice

49-Year-Old CT Man Killed In I-95 Crash In Madison

Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old man. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30 in New Haven County on southbound I-95 near Exit 60 in Madison. A 2003 Subaru Forester operated by New London County resident Aymeric Duprelatour, of...
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Shot To Death, Police Say

A 30-year-old Fairfield County woman was found shot to death after police responded to a call for an unresponsive person. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:20 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at 40 Knoll Place. Marisol Dumeng, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Domestic Violence Victim Of Lodi, 44

The son of a Lodi woman who authorities said was stabbed to death by her abusive husband is seeking financial help for his sister and himself. Janet Cinco, 44, had suffered repeated assaults at the hands of her estranged husband, Joel Cinco, who records show repeatedly violated restraining orders in order to stalk, harass and threaten her.
Daily Voice

Missing Garden City South Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Joy Ottaviano, age 90, had last been seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Late Saturday morning, May 28, police announce she has been located. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police...
GARDEN CITY SOUTH, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy