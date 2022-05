LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Lincoln Police on Monday morning provided some new information regarding Sunday night’s deadly two-vehicle crash at 52nd and “O” Street. A news release sent to KFOR News from LPD indicates that a black Ford Taurus was westbound on “O” Street around 10:47pm when it hit a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound. After the initial impact, both vehicles ended up on the north sidewalk of “O” Street, just west of 52nd Street, where crowds were seated and standing to watch Americruise. One victim is in critical condition, while the others hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO