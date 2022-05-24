ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC homes are selling at their fastest pace in 6 years: study

By Zachary Kussin
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfytW_0fome1zO00

New York City homes are once again selling in a New York minute.

In April, according to a newly released market report from listings portal StreetEasy , the median city home spent a total of 46 days listed for sale — 20 days below the 66 days tallied in April 2021. That figure also marks the shortest time units spent on the market since April 2016, when they sold in just 44 days.

It’s a sign of a competitive market marked with strong buyer demand. Not only does the spring house hunt traditionally bring fast-moving deals, but it also comes as locals continue returning to the city in droves with schools and offices back open.

Also part of that demand for buying a city home: increased prices. In April, the median asking price for a city home climbed to $995,000 — a 4.7% year-over-year jump, as well as the highest price recorded since June 2019. The number of homes that entered contract stayed near the record highs seen last spring. In April, and in Manhattan alone, a total of 1,525 units entered contract — the most the borough has seen since May 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nh0iX_0fome1zO00
The median asking price for a city home also rose in April.
Getty Images/Tetra images RF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqcFN_0fome1zO00
The borough of Manhattan saw median asking prices rise to $1.45 million.
Getty Images

Despite how it may seem, there are plenty of apartments to go around for those who can afford to buy them. Last month, StreetEasy recorded 19,000 city homes for sale — not far from the pre-pandemic high of the 20,735 listed in the spring of 2019 during a slow-moving market.

The sales market is a far cry from the rental market, which in the later end of 2021 began returning to its notoriously high prices — marked by massive hikes for renewals and followed by bidding wars to secure available units. Adding salt to the wound, there are now fewer than 10,000 available rental units for grabs in Manhattan, Brooklyn and parts of Queens.

The StreetEasy report, similarly, only includes data from Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

In Manhattan, the median asking price rose to $1.45 million in April, a 7.4% year-over-year increase. That’s lower than pre-COVID, but Brooklyn reached pre-pandemic pricing in April when prices grew 6.6% year-over-year to a $975,000 median, the highest StreetEasy says it’s been since May 2019. Queens, meanwhile, saw median prices lower 2.5% year-over-year in April to $599,450.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy