Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for smuggling people
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former federal agent has been sentenced for his role in human smuggling.
Rodney Tolson Jr., 36, received a 21-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.
The former Border Patrol agent pleaded guilty on July 15, 2021, to conspiring to transport undocumented people within the United States.
At the time, Tolson also admitted he used his position as Border Patrol agent to allow the passing of migrants into the country. He was paid for each person he allowed through the checkpoint.
Tolson has been previously released on bond and was allowed to remain on bond and to voluntarily surrender to a prison in the future, said the release.
The Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General and Customs and Border Protection – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation.
