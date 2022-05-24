ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for smuggling people

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kXnX_0fomclNr00

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former federal agent has been sentenced for his role in human smuggling.

Rodney Tolson Jr., 36, received a 21-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

TEXAS NEWS: Mother, boyfriend charged with murder after death of ‘malnourished’ 8-year-old weighing 29 pounds

The former Border Patrol agent pleaded guilty on July 15, 2021, to conspiring to transport undocumented people within the United States.

At the time, Tolson also admitted he used his position as Border Patrol agent to allow the passing of migrants into the country. He was paid for each person he allowed through the checkpoint.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

Tolson has been previously released on bond and was allowed to remain on bond and to voluntarily surrender to a prison in the future, said the release.

The Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General and Customs and Border Protection – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Former police officer arrested on drug-related charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen PD officer was discovered in a group of individuals arrested on drug-related charges. On Friday McAllen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Call for Service (CFS). The reporting individual told officers she was receiving “messages from strangers” and “sees the silhouette of two people” outside her home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol rescues migrants from smugglers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents reported six large groups of non-citizens and the disruption of a human smuggling attempt at the checkpoint. According to the agency, Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint agents rescued 13 migrants from a locked tractor-trailer on Tuesday. After a K-9 alert agents said they referred the […]
IMMIGRATION
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for aggravated assault, possession

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot at a passing vehicle from a home. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in reference to shots being fired, according to Brownsville PD. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Smuggling#Border Checkpoint#Murder#Texas News#Kveo Tv
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The groups were comprised of 244 single adults, 193 family members, and 112 unaccompanied children. The illegals are primarily from various Central and South American countries, and Cuba. RGV agents have encountered more than 73 large groups illegally entering the United States since…
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man caught with $2M worth of cocaine, sentenced to 10 years

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Mission was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling $2 million worth of cocaine. Reynaldo Perez Jr., 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. […]
MISSION, TX
myrgv.com

Conviction affirmed for Mission man who skipped out on his 2008 murder trial

An appellate court has denied an appeal from a 38-year-old Mission man who skipped out on his sentencing in 2008 and wasn’t brought to justice until a decade later. The 13th Court of Appeals issued its ruling last week, affirming Oscar Davila Rodriguez’s murder conviction for stalking, harassing and eventually murdering 19-year-old Nydia Maldonado on Oct. 31, 2005 after breaking into her home.
MISSION, TX
myrgv.com

Midway Road drug traffickers handed significant sentences

McALLEN — A half dozen men convicted of running drugs along the banks of the Rio Grande near Midway Road have each been given lengthy sentences in federal prison. The six men were participants in the so-called Garcia drug trafficking organization, or Garcia DTO, which operated primarily from homes located along Midway Road in Rio Grande City.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
myrgv.com

DA’s office seeks to shield Weslaco cold case murder affidavit

Civil attorneys at the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office are asking the Texas Attorney General to withhold an affidavit from the public that is related to a recently solved cold case in Weslaco. The Monitor requested the affidavit for the arrest of 50-year-old Alberto Davila, who is accused of...
WESLACO, TX
tpr.org

Four arrested in attack plot at Hidalgo County school district

Just days after a shooter in Uvalde killed 19 students and 2 teachers at an elementary school, four males–two 17 year-olds and two minors–were arrested on Wednesday for credible threats to Donna Independent School District in Hidalgo County on the Texas-Mexico border. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja,...
KRGV

DPS: Weslaco woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Progreso

A Weslaco woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Progreso early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers say the deadly crash happened at about 5:24 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1015, south of Military Highway in Progreso. Preliminary investigation reveals...
PROGRESO, TX
ValleyCentral

Roma ISD ensures safety at graduation ceremony

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Independent School District has ensured safety at its 2022 graduation ceremony. Even bringing in assistance from a special K-9, Yellow. The Roma ISD Police Department shared on its social media account some safety measures being enforced this graduation season. As the most protected graduation in the district’s history, more […]
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV school receives ‘threat of violence,’ arrest made

Editors Note: This story has been updated with additional information. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An individual has been arrested after making a “credible threat of violence” against Vanguard Academy. At approximately 3 a.m. Friday, the Alamo Police Department received reports on text messages circling within the community. The message detailed a warning of […]
myrgv.com

Edinburg man gets 40 years for sexuallly abusing child

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old Edinburg man to four decades in prison for sexually abusing a child. The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Jorge Moreno went to trial between March 31 and April 8 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
ValleyCentral

Juvenile carrying toy gun detained across Brownsville middle school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A juvenile was detained after being discovered with a toy gun across the street from a Brownsville Independent School District campus Friday afternoon. At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, a juvenile with a toy gun was detained across the street from Stell Middle School in Brownsville. The district released a statement on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Valley police officers assists community in Uvalde

A group of volunteer Edinburg police officers are in Uvalde to assist in the aftermath of a deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The group is still expecting orders when they arrive. "We swore that our fundamental duty was to the service of...
UVALDE, TX
KRGV

4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

Four people were arrested in connection to a threat investigation that shut down the Donna Independent School District for the rest of the week. Among those arrested were two 17-year-old students with the district, who were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nathaniel Montelongo and...
ValleyCentral

Body found, boat missing in Port Mansfield

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities say a boat may have capsized in Port Mansfield as a body was found in the water Friday morning. According to a Willacy County EMS spokesperson, a body was found near the east-cut jetties in Port Mansfield. A search for the vessel is currently underway. The Willacy County Sheriff’s […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville police officer arrested for DWI; resigns from job

A 39-year-old Brownsville police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with his daughter inside the truck. Police said David Alonzo Treviño II fell asleep inside the Toyota Tundra truck he was driving while he was stopped at a traffic light. Police found the vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach and Alton Gloor Boulevard early Thursday morning.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy