NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First the record heat Saturday and now, the extreme winds and fire danger for today. We’re starting our Sunday with very warm temps across central and eastern NM. We’re already seeing temperatures cool northwest to southeast as a cold front is moving through the state. This is all part of a very strong storm system to our northwest which will bring gusty and potentially damaging wind gusts of 45-60+ mph this afternoon. The strongest winds from the jet stream will be near the Four Corners region. So maybe not the best day to have outdoor Memorial Day picnics, unfortunately.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO