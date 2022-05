What can you tell me about today’s photo, such as the approximate year it was taken, the location and name of the business shown. Those identifying some of the ping pong players on a Forestville Boys Club (FBC) team shown here two weeks ago were Doris Grant, Tim Gamache, Michael Hannon, Rit Pinette, Gloria Taillon, Paul Reimber and David Huria. The team members (L-R) were: Ricky Schmaltz, Bob Kalat, Glen Block, John Anderson, Doug Holden and ?????.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO