ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedonia, IA

Burt Scott Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7S6C_0fombMTb00

Burl Edwin Scott was born August 24, 1928, in Macedonia, Iowa, to Richard and Bernice (Rounds) Scott. He entered heaven’s gate on May 6, 2022, at the age of 93.

He graduated from Macedonia High School with the Class of 1946 and served a tour of duty with the US Army at Ft Leavenworth, Kansas, during the Korean War training troops. On April 16, 1952, he married Lois Gustafsen and to this union five children were born.

Burl engaged in farming in Macedonia and Shelby before attending school to become an electrician and opening his business in Avoca. In 1964, he was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives serving Pottawattamie County. He was most proud of passing his bill to install the red octagon stop sign on school busses due to witnessing a young girl’s death after exiting the bus when he was a child. This legislation was then adopted by every state and many countries, but Iowa was the first! He was also proud of cutting the ribbon on the opening of I8O and procuring the funding for Iowa Western Community College.

Scott Electric provided agricultural and commercial electrical services as well as an appliance store and a laundromat for Avoca and the surrounding areas until after his retirement in 1993. Burl was very community and service orientated serving several terms as a Pottawattamie County Commissioner, commander of the American Legion in Macedonia, Shelby, and Avoca, member of the Pottawattamie Fair Board, and the Shiners. He was also a member of the Masonic Order.

Burl and Lois snowbirded to Florida for many years before permanently moving to the Tampa area in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, his children: Debra (Richard) Hierlmeier of Jacksonville, FL, Randy Scott of Bettendorf, IA, Cindy (Jim) O’ Donoghue, Ken (Renee) Scott, and Dan Scott all of Tampa, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Surviving brothers Mark (Margy) Scott of Dakota Dunes, SD, Larry (Vera) Scott of Warner Robbins, GA, and sister in law, Joan Scott of Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Richard and Max Scott.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 28th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Jerry Ray Jamison Obituary

Graveside funeral services for Jerry Ray Jamison of Elliott will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to -7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak, Iowa.
ELLIOTT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Corvis Cooper Obituary

Corvis Cooper, 77, of rural Orient passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services: Will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Hopeville Cemetery, south of Murray, Iowa with full military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Davis-Pence Post No. 69. The The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Macedonia, IA
City
Shelby, IA
City
Avoca, IA
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kayaker Rescued From River In Ames

(Ames, IA) — The Ames Fire Department rescued a kayaker who had become stranded in the South Skunk River. The kayaker capsized Friday in the rapids at the low head dam site and lost her paddle. She made her way to a rocky ridge in the center of the waterway. The kayaker was uninjured — however, she had no way to reboard her kayak and cross the river. Firefighters were able to get a rope to the woman — who was wearing a life jacket — and then guided her safely to shore.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Lou Phillips Obituary

Mary Lou Phillips, age 78, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence under the brief care of St. Croix Hospice. Mary Lou Christensen was born November 6, 1943, to parents Arlo and Frances (Briles) Christensen. She was the last surviving of six children. She was raised in the Anita area where she attended country school and Anita High School with the class of 1961. She joined the Armed Services at the age of 18.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Hospital Unveils Program For Vets, Service Members And Their Families

(Sioux City, IA) — MercyOne in Sioux City announced the launch of its military and veterans’ health care program heading into the Memorial Day holiday. Mercy’s Jessica Hanson says the initiative is designed to improve the care given to military service members, veterans, and their families. She says providers and staff have recently undergone training to help understand and respond to “health concerns and challenges specific to the military community.” There are more than 180-thousand veterans living in Iowa, and that number does not include those currently serving their country through the guard or reserves. Hanson says the hospital’s patient admission process has been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Scott
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Crash Claims on Life

(Pottawattamie County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:54 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 33- mile marker. The driver, 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska, was injured in the accident. Authorities say 72-year-old Delbert Barge, of North Platte, Nebraska, a passenger died at the scene.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winterset Celebrates John Wayne’s Birthday

(Winterset, IA) — The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is celebrating this weekend what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. John Wayne Birthplace and Museum manager Liz Hansen says a dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning after the facility doubled in size with an expansion. Hansen is expecting large crowds in Winterset after the event was postponed for two years by the pandemic. Born in Winterset in 1907 as Marion Morrison, Wayne became a popular icon through his starring roles, especially in westerns and war movies.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

H. Leo Madsen Obituary

Celebration of Life Memorial Services for 85 year old H. Leo Madsen of Audubon will be Saturday, June 4th at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Family Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:30AM. Private Family Burial will be at the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macedonia High School#The Us Army#I8o#Scott Electric#The American Legion#Shiners
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Blood Center Sending Blood To Texas

(Des Moines, IA) — The Des Moines-based LifeServe Blood Center is sending blood to Texas to help the school shooting victims. LifeServe is part of a coalition of more than 35 blood centers across the U-S that have committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, on-call schedule. Spokeswoman, Danielle West, says they are sending blood even though their supply is low. She says they need more blood donors — especially O-negative and O-positive. She says you can to to their website: LifeServeBloodCenter.org to find a blood drive or donor center.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery County Claims One Life

(Stanton) One person died, and another person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 34 near the 39-mile marker. Authorities say the passenger, 66-year- old Jeannine Marie Schomburg- Gourley of Stanton, died in the crash. The driver, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton, suffered serious injuries.
Western Iowa Today

Valley West Mall In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) — Another of the once popular Iowa shopping malls is in trouble. Valley West Mall in West Des Moines is under foreclosure. The Des Moines Register reports U-S Bank filed the action in Polk County district court last week, alleging the owners of the 47-year-old mall have not made loan payments since May 6th, 2021. The foreclosure petition says the owners owe the bank three-point-five million dollars. The bank has requested the court appoint a receiver to take control of the West Des Moines property and manage rent and loan payments, as well as order Valley West Mall to pay the remainder of its original loan.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Antoinio Derone Ross, 44, of Waterloo, at 12:58 this morning at 1501 W. Adams Street. Ross was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana 3rd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail and held on $2,300 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Creston woman following a traffic stop on May 19. Deputies observed 34-year-old Sunita Phipps, known to have her license suspended, get into a black Grand Cherokee Jeep and begin driving. Deputies pulled Phipps over at Corning and Carl Street. Authorities charged the Creston woman with driving while suspended, interfering with official acts, failing to provide SR-22 Insurance, and other traffic violations.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy