Abortion rights divide in Texas race for Congress between Cuellar and Cisneros

By John Thomas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A congressional primary runoff race in south Texas is getting national attention. The Democratic runoff for U.S. House District 28 features two candidates who have sharply differing views on abortion.

Nine-term Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo is the only House Democrat who voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which aimed to codify Roe v. Wade. The legislation cleared the House, but failed to pass in the Senate.

Cuellar faces progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in the runoff. She has long been critical of her opponent’s record on abortion rights, but that criticism has been amplified since the leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I am calling on Democratic Party leadership to withdraw their support of Henry Cuellar who is the last anti-choice Democrat in the House,” Cisneros said in a statement after the leak.

Cisneros has backing from other progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cuellar received a show of support from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

Cisneros, who once served as an intern for Cuellar, also challenged him in the 2020 primary. Cuellar won that race with 52% of the vote.

Republicans also still need to decide who will be on the ballot for their party in November. Cassy Garcia faces Sandra Whitten in the GOP primary runoff.

ValleyCentral

Cuellar calls victory over Cisneros in primary runoff

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Newly updated numbers from the Secretary of State’s office shows Representative Henry Cuellar will narrowly ahead of Jessica Cisneros in Texas’ 28th Congressional District race. According to the Secretary of State’s office, all 282 precincts have reported. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to […]
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Primary election runoff race results

Races not settled with a majority vote in the March 2022 Primary election were sent to a runoff election held on Tuesday, May 24. Votes have been cast across Texas in runoff races for statewide positions, congressional seats, and local county offices. Winners move on to the general election on November 8, 2022.
State of Texas: ‘There’s a sense of urgency’- Gun policy possibilities after the Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The questions come after every mass shooting. When will it end? How can we keep our families and ourselves safe? What needs to change? Will anything change? History shows mixed results for those calling for gun control legislation. In Texas, the legislative response after mass shootings has led to laws aiming to […]
talkbusiness.net

State Senate races across central, south Arkansas oust two incumbents

There will be two fewer incumbents in the Arkansas State Senate after Tuesday’s primary election returns are officially tabulated. State Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and State Sen. Charles Beckham, R-Magnolia, trailed their primary opponents in their re-election bids to the upper chamber, according to unofficial election results provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.
NBC News

Arkansas Attorney General Primary Election Results

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is looking to switch roles, facing off against Leon Jones Jr. in the GOP primary for state attorney general. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic attorney general primary.
Save on water, energy products this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding families and businesses that they can save on the purchase of certain water- and energy-efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR sales tax holidays. The holidays, created by the Texas Legislature, both take place Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30. The Texas […]
