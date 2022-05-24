ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Medical Monday Flu Season

By WAGM News
wagmtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Flu season is in full swing. Last week we told you how flu season has come late this year, due at least in part to relaxed Covid restrictions. The predominate strain is currently influenza A. If you do develop symptoms, it can be almost impossible to tell...

www.wagmtv.com

wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning everyone on this Memorial Day. This morning we’re still dealing with some scattered showers across the county. They are weakening as they’re pushing there way south, but they will continue to do so over the next few hours. We will eventually see the clouds break apart heading into this morning, but it’s short-lived as more cloud cover makes its way back in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning are quite mild. We’re currently sitting in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the county. The scattered showers are helping to make things feel a bit cooler stepping out the door this morning, but overall a mild start to the day like this will lead to warmer temperatures by this afternoon.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web Saturday, May 28th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Saturday afternoon, everyone. Heavier rain and higher-end totals over the last 24 hours have led to several reports of flooding and road closures across the County. The most significant being the collapsed and washed out roadway on US Route 1 in Cyr Plantation near Abel Cyr Rd. and Vaillancourt Hill Rd. - with that section remaining closed in both directions.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

ROAD CLOSED: Route 1 in Cyr Plantation Washed Out

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) - Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of the road has completely washed out. According to a resident on the scene, heavy rains caused a beaver dam upstream to let go, causing massive flooding along a stream which crosses Route 1 and sits between Abel Cyr Road and Vaillancourt Hill Rd.
CYR PLANTATION, ME
wagmtv.com

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Danforth

DANFORTH, Maine (WAGM) - On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth. The investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading South when the driver crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles, an orange 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville, and a black 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St Agatha.
DANFORTH, ME
wagmtv.com

Caribou′s New Budget Does Not Fund School Resource Officer

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - In a recent school board meeting, RSU 39 in Caribou announced they would no longer be funding the school resource officer position. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more on the community’s reaction to this news. Tim Doak - Superintendent -RSU 39 “We pretty much...
CARIBOU, ME

