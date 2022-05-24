ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Fun at any Speed Program Coming to Davenport Public Library

By Sean Leary
 6 days ago
The Davenport Public Library will host a program presented by the Cornbelt Running Club on June 2nd |Fairmount at 6:30pm....

Iowa Yoga Fans! Check Out Yoga And Stories In The Park At VanderVeer This Week

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Motion Picture Association gives “Remembering Forest Grove” Museum Film Top Award of Excellence

“Remembering Forest Grove”, a museum film produced by Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, received the top Award of Excellence from the Iowa Motion Picture Association in the Education category. The 10-minute film highlights the history of education in the nation, one-room schools in Iowa, on-camera interviews with former teachers and students of Forest Grove School No. 5, and concludes with a visual summary of the successful seven-year restoration spearheaded by Sharon Andresen and a dedicated group of local volunteers and craftspeople.
BETTENDORF, IA
The Illinois And Iowa FUN10 Is Your Place To Find Fun This Week!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
Sip and Shop Small August 20

Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
DAVENPORT, IA
Kickoff a Great Summer of Reading Beyond the Beaten Path at the Quad City Botanical Center

The Rock Island Library’s “Camp iRead” summer activities and all-ages reading challenge offers more than 118 opportunities to read, learn, and have fun beyond the beaten path. Available options cover all ages, and include camp-themed craft kits, in-person events at libraries, movie showings, library outreach around town, and chances to explore new interests.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Loud Thunder Offering Boat Rentals on Lake George

Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
#The Cornbelt Running Club
Cleppe Selected as New Bettendorf High School Principal

Bettendorf High School Associate Principal Kristy Cleppe was recently selected as the new high school principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending board approval. “Kristy has proven herself to be an excellent administrator with vision and passion for supporting all students and staff,” said Dr. Michelle Morse, Superintendent. “We...
BETTENDORF, IA
Illinois And Iowa Quad Cities employers seek workers at IowaWORKS job fairs

Tuesday, May 24 – FedEx Ground; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hiring for full and part time package handlers. Jobs located in Quad Cities area. Wednesday, May 25 – Health Care Job Fair; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Employers on site include Handicapped Development Center, Eagle View Behavioral Health, Good Samaritan Services, Select Specialty Hospital, Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health, ProMedica, and Quad City Service Provider. Hiring for nurses, CNAs, housekeeping, food, service, receptionists, billing rep, therapists, radiology technicians, sonographers, CMAs, lab technicians, phlebotomists, and cooks. Jobs located in the Quad Cities area.
ILLINOIS STATE
RIMSD #41 Staff Recognized By YWCA of the Quad Cities

The YWCA of the Quad Cities recognized several RIMSD #41 teachers and administrators as Ambassadors of Change at the annual Race Against Racism 5K event on Saturday, May 14. The nominees were given an award for taking a stand against racism in the work that they do in their careers and daily life.
Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sweet, Sweet Churro!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Well, get ready to fall in love with Churro! This one year old Pitbull Mix is the life of the party! Churro is a fun-loving, high-energy, talkative pup looking for an active home. We believe Churro would do well in a home with children and possibly other dogs, but will need a home with no cats. This goofy goober is ready for a home! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
Western Illinois Honors Students With 2021-2022 Psychology Department Awards

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – After a two-year pause, the Western Illinois University Department of Psychology has re-established the tradition of an in-person, end-of-year awards ceremony to recognize exceptional students. The ceremony was held May 2, and each of the following students and recent graduates were recognized for their academic, scholarly...
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

