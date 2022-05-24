Fun at any Speed Program Coming to Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO