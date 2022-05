The New Orleans Saints traded up in this NFL draft to select Chris Olave at No. 11 and Saints director of college scouting Jeff Ireland noted there was definitely a good reason for it. Olave, who played college football at Ohio State, was putting up solid numbers for the Buckeyes and the Saints think he is a player with a great potential but also someone who is good to be around.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO