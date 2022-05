CASPER, Wyo. — Boating season is finally here, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging residents to remember their life jackets as they head out on the water. Life jackets, properly sized and in good repair, are required for every person onboard a boat in Wyoming waterways, and while residents over the age of 12 are not required to always wear them, they must be readily accessible and be approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, per Game and Fish.

