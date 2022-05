A Castle Rock man accused of murdering his mother is back in Colorado to face several charges after he was arrested in Florida earlier this month. Matthew Buchanan, 32, was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility on May 26 from Monroe County, Florida, where he was arrested on May 3 in connection with his mother’s death and house fire in Castle Rock on April 26.

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO