Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 02:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between through early this afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur shortly after noon today.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds are expected to diminish late this afternoon and tonight.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Miner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Miner, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, Charles Mix and Douglas Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT TUESDAY The New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Alert, until 3 PM MDT Tuesday. An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued. * WHAT... Smoke from the states largest fires, which includes the new Foster Fire in the Bootheel, will be transported toward the east-northeast today. The most significant and sustained surface impacts will continue near and just east of the Black fire, especially portions of the Mimbres and Lower Rio Grande Valleys. Meanwhile, smoke from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire will result in mostly moderate impacts, at times, along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains especially between Sapello and Mora. Overall, haze will persist away from the larger fires for many areas and areas of blowing dust will, at times, contribute to diminished air quality for lower elevations through the evening. * WHERE... Smoke aloft will be most pronounced from Bosque del Apache to Truth or Consequences, and from the Bootheel region to near and south of Deming, Las Cruces and Alamogordo. Smoke will also be quite noticeable with eastward extent along U.S. 380 between San Antonio and Carrizozo, U.S. 54 from Corona to Tularosa to Alamogordo, as well as U.S. 54 and U.S. 70 south and southwest of Alamogordo. Light to moderate surface smoke may settle into portions of the Tularosa Basin and the Highway 380 corridor between San Antonio and Bingham tonight. More details on impacted locations and latest air quality information can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov * WHEN... Remainder of this afternoon through at least 1pm MDT Tuesday, May 31.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The wind advisory for the area will be allowed to expire at 4 pm; however, isolated wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible north of interstate 70 across eastern Kansas/western Missouri for the next hour or two.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Hutchinson; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota South central Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plummer to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing around 740 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Goodridge, Lengby, Fosston, Espelie and Olga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baylor, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baylor; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Dickens; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Haskell; Hemphill; Kent; King; Knox; Motley; Stonewall; Throckmorton; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WILBARGER
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dickey, Foster, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Stutsman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Parts of southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Dickey, La Moure, Stutsman and Foster. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong storm system is expected to bring thunderstorms with very heavy rain to eastern North Dakota, including the James River Valley this afternoon through this evening. Portions of this same area received over an inch of rain already this morning. Additional thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding and ponding of water over already saturated soils. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Douglas County in west central Minnesota * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles south of Evansville, or 17 miles west of Alexandria, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Douglas County, including the following locations Millerville and Melby. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

