Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT TUESDAY The New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Alert, until 3 PM MDT Tuesday. An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued. * WHAT... Smoke from the states largest fires, which includes the new Foster Fire in the Bootheel, will be transported toward the east-northeast today. The most significant and sustained surface impacts will continue near and just east of the Black fire, especially portions of the Mimbres and Lower Rio Grande Valleys. Meanwhile, smoke from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire will result in mostly moderate impacts, at times, along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains especially between Sapello and Mora. Overall, haze will persist away from the larger fires for many areas and areas of blowing dust will, at times, contribute to diminished air quality for lower elevations through the evening. * WHERE... Smoke aloft will be most pronounced from Bosque del Apache to Truth or Consequences, and from the Bootheel region to near and south of Deming, Las Cruces and Alamogordo. Smoke will also be quite noticeable with eastward extent along U.S. 380 between San Antonio and Carrizozo, U.S. 54 from Corona to Tularosa to Alamogordo, as well as U.S. 54 and U.S. 70 south and southwest of Alamogordo. Light to moderate surface smoke may settle into portions of the Tularosa Basin and the Highway 380 corridor between San Antonio and Bingham tonight. More details on impacted locations and latest air quality information can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov * WHEN... Remainder of this afternoon through at least 1pm MDT Tuesday, May 31.

