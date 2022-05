A two-day track and field camp will be held June 9-10 at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field for individuals with disabilities to learn the fundamental of a few events. The Wilmington High School track and field team will host the camp but athletes from any school or community in the county can volunteer, coach Chris Reynolds said. The camp runs 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO