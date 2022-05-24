ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County nurse anesthetist accused of stealing drugs meant for patients

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A certified registered nurse anesthetist is facing charges for allegedly stealing several different drugs meant for patients while working at a hospital in Little River, according to arrest warrants.

Bryan, K. Bird, 48, stole undisclosed amounts of the drugs midazolam, hydromorphone and fentanyl on multiple occasions between March 28 and April 4 by falsely documenting quantities prescribed to patients, the warrants show. All of the drugs are considered controlled substances.

The thefts occurred while he was working at McLeod Seacoast Hospital, the warrants show.

Bird is facing six counts of violating drug distribution laws and nine counts of theft of controlled substances, according to the warrants obtained by the South Carolina Bureau of Drug Control.

Bird was given bonds totaling $15,000 and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday, online jail records show. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, he was still in jail.

Comments / 10

Rob Hwaha
5d ago

It happens a lot not just in hospitals but in nursing homes surgical centers etc. I know someone that used to do it, they don’t realize how bad the patients need that medicine badly.

Reply(1)
2
