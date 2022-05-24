ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Amazon driver jumps from moving van after grenade thrown inside, Oklahoma police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

An Amazon driver was out delivering packages in Oklahoma City when he heard something hit the floor toward the back of the vehicle, police said.

The man told police he looked back thinking he might have dropped something — and he saw “what looked to be a grenade” rolling toward him at about 3:30 p.m. Central time Monday, May 23.

“At this point his first thought was to get out of the van,” according to a police report. The driver said he “just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it.”

He hit the ground, suffering minor injuries to his knees, as the van continued to drive off, police said.

The delivery van came to a stop when it crashed into a curb, mailbox and parked vehicle, according to the report. The driver says “his adrenaline was running,” so he quickly decided to run back toward the van, pick up the grenade and toss it out.

After throwing the grenade, the man says he ran far away.

Police responding to the incident found the device and confirmed it was a grenade. People were evacuated from homes in the area, the report states, and the bomb squad took the device away.

Authorities later learned the grenade was inert, a police spokesperson told McClatchy News. Inert grenades, also called dummies, are often used in training because they look and feel like real ones.

The Amazon van’s surveillance video shows a man on the sidewalk “holding something in his right hand” before something is seen falling into the van and rolling, police said. The van’s side sliding door was open at the time.

The camera also captured the driver as he jumped out and “miraculously slips out of the seat belt so that he would not get dragged by the van.”

Police did not find or identify the suspect, who was seen wearing a red shirt, shorts and no shoes.

Scaffolding seen crashing onto Amazon van as winds lash South Carolina tourist town

Amazon van sliced in half during collision with Amtrak train, Wisconsin sheriff says

Amazon van robbery fails when neighbor uses SUV to block suspects in, Texas police say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
One Green Planet

Man and Woman Facing Felony Charges After Throwing Hundreds of Balloons Into Florida Bay

A man and a woman are facing felony charges after popping and throwing hundreds of balloons into the Biscayne Bay in Florida. A witness shared a video on Instagram that showed a 26-year-old woman and 29-year-old man popping hundreds of balloons that were used as decoration on a chartered yacht during a marriage proposal. The public was outraged at the video and the utter lack of respect for the environment and marine life.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grenades#Mcclatchy News
KSNT News

‘From crisis to death’: Probing Kansas teen’s last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?” The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called the Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
Daily Mail

'If only I had let her stay home': Fourth grader killed in Uvalde school massacre had pleaded in vain to 'stay home with momma' that morning, her devastated grandmother reveals

A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
UVALDE, TX
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
802
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy