PA House committee approves outdoor music bill for bars, restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania House committee has approved legislation that would allow restaurants, bars, taverns, breweries, and hotels with outdoor seating to have music during certain hours.

The bill would permit license holders to have amplified sound on-premises, up to 75 decibels, on Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. The bill would be effective immediately to assist businesses that expanded outdoor dining during the pandemic.

The provisions in the legislation expand outdoor music options and limitations already available to wineries to all liquor license holders, including bars, taverns, restaurants, hotels, clubs, and breweries.

“As these businesses look to get back on their feet, we can do more to cut the red tape and allow them to use these outdoor spaces to generate more revenue and allow greater experiences for their guests,” said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), who sponsored the bill.

Since 2019, wineries have been allowed to have similar sound levels during certain hours.

The legislation advances to the State Senate for its consideration.

