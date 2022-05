Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring who has been missing since May 22. “Summer Doughan, age 13, was last seen on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of East-West Highway,” MCPD said in a news release. “Doughan is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white-lettered logo, black sweatpants, and Crocs.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO