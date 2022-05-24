A bear attacked Snuggie the schnauzer in SC and carried him into woods. How is he now?

Snuggie the schnauzer, who was whisked into the woods in Upstate South Carolina in a bear’s mouth, is home now, basking in the lavish attention from his mom, Allyson Mauney.

She said Snuggie’s veterinarian has given him a 5% chance of walking again, but Mauney said, teasing, “silly, doctors.”

She feels certain he will walk again.

“He’s moving his legs more and more every day,” she said.

Three weeks ago, Mauney let her dogs out before she went to work on the night shift at the postal service in Greenville.

Snuggie and Gracie, a lab mix, ran to a deer feeder, where in previous years bears would come to feed on corn. She couldn’t see them, so she grabbed a light from her car, hoping the dogs would see the light and run back. Then she heard rustling and a yelp from Snuggie.

When she got closer, she saw a small bear holding Snuggie by the back of the neck. Snuggie screamed.

The bear charged her — she could feel its breath — but she did not move.

The last thing she saw was Snuggie in the bear’s mouth as it loped off further into the woods.

Her sister’s boyfriend convinced her not to follow, but then early the next morning he woke her up saying he had found Snuggie.

He had been searching since sunrise.

Snuggie had puncture wounds all over his body. He spent several days at the vet and returned home, where he is lazing about, playing lying-down games and going for walks in his new Radio Flyer wagon.

“He is getting a bit spoiled and whines when I leave the room for more than a minute so we are going to have to break him of that,” she said.

She is raising money through gofundme to get him a pet wheelchair and then adds confidently, “until he walks again.”