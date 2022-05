The Mind Challenge for the New Majority, a trivia competition for active seniors, began its Knockout and Smart 16 rounds this week. According to Mind Challenge co-founders Art Greenberg and Phil Levine, a record 51 cities are participating in this year’s tournament ranging from Fairport Harbor in the east, to Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village in the west and now Medina and Stow in the south. A total of 90 teams and 520 participants will vie for the top prize of $2,500 with the second-, third- and fourth-place teams winning $1,500, $1,000 and $500 respectively.

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO