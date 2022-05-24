ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ECISD School Nutrition offering summer meals

By Odessa American
 6 days ago

This summer, ECISD School Nutrition will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals. The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture. For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

“Odessa children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Jieun Pando, School Nutrition Director. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Dates and times vary for each site. For more information, contact ECISD School Nutrition at 432.456.9749 or visit https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Domain/177.

ECISD School Nutrition is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

>> Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.

>> Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map.

>> Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Summer meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive.

Odessa, TX
