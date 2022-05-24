ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British man raps for over 39 hours to break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
May 24 (UPI) -- A British man who works as a schoolteacher in Spain earned a Guinness World Record when he freestyle rapped for 39 hours, 37 minutes and 54 seconds.

Daniel Alcon, 35, who uses the stage name DAlcon, took on the Guinness record for longest rap marathon (individual) in Valencia, Spain.

Alcon, who previously fell an hour short of the world record in a 2021 attempt, freestyled for 39 hours, 37 minutes and 54 seconds, successfully capturing the record.

The previous record of 33 hours, 33 minutes and 16 seconds was set by U.S. rapper Watsky in 2020.

Alcon livestreamed his rapping marathon on YouTube.

"Thank you to my whole team, who contributed so much, and to the people who dedicated at least a second to watch it live," Alcon wrote in a Facebook post announcing his new record.

