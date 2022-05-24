ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

U.N. Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls

By Michelle Nichols
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9bgc_0fomV0i600

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday called on Taliban authorities in Afghanistan to "swiftly reverse" policies and practices that are restricting the human rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.

The 15-member council agreed to the Norway-drafted statement nearly two weeks after it discussed the situation behind closed-doors. It expressed "deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban."

Earlier this month the Taliban ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a signature policy of the Islamist group's past hardline rule. They also asked television broadcasters to ensure that female presenters on local stations cover their faces when on air.

"The members of the Security Council called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls," read the Security Council statement.

Under the Taliban's previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August last year, the Taliban said it would respect women's rights.

However in March, the Taliban backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The Security Council "reiterated their call on the Taliban to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Iranian 'immunity' is over, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett says

JERUSALEM, May 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday Iran would not go unpunished for instigating attacks through its proxies, speaking a week after the assassination in Tehran of a Revolutionary Guards colonel that has been blamed on Israel. Hassan Sayad Khodai, accused by Israel of...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Russia says eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman under its full control

May 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said they had fully captured...
POLITICS
