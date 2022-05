An illegal street takeover hit a Compton neighborhood in the early hours of Monday morning, but it didn't last long, as law enforcement swarmed in to break it up.Residents say they're fed up with the almost-constant string of street takeovers in their neighborhood.Neighbors say they feel like prisoners in their own homes during these street takeovers.One home had a wall knocked out last month when a car crashed into it. Just steps from the home, there is blackened pavement and debris from tire burn-outs. "I do get angry. I do get mad," said Alex Ramos, a Compton resident.She says street...

COMPTON, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO