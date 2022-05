BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. After all the calculations were made by each county last week to reflect election-day voter registrations, statewide voter turnout in the May 17 primary election came in almost exactly where it did four years earlier: 32.4% of registered voters cast ballots, compared to 32.6% in the 2018 primary.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO