Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All gave some and some gave all. A nice crowd gathered under sunny skies to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. “We’re able to be here because of the folks whose names are on that wall and all the other walls around the country,” said Danny Smith, President of the Lauderdale County Memorial Day Committee. “People have died and given the ultimate for us to be able to come here and have the freedoms that we have. Despite the way things go sometimes politically, we’re not involved in that. We’re here to honor the people that gave us the right to have our differences. As long as we have an honor for them, their sacrifices won’t be forgotten.”

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO