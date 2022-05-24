ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

WTOK-TV

Great start to the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be plenty of sunshine throughout Memorial Day. So, if you are headed out to honor your loved ones the weather is looking absolutely wonderful. High temperatures do return into the lower 90s. We can expect to see 90s for the remainder of the week...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Memorial Day Service held in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Veterans’ Affairs put on a special ceremony at the Mississippi Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Mississippians who lost their lives in wars around the world were honored. I spoke with veterans that shared the importance for Mississippians to remember why this...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Memorial Day Program honors Meridian’s fall heroes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All gave some and some gave all. A nice crowd gathered under sunny skies to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. “We’re able to be here because of the folks whose names are on that wall and all the other walls around the country,” said Danny Smith, President of the Lauderdale County Memorial Day Committee. “People have died and given the ultimate for us to be able to come here and have the freedoms that we have. Despite the way things go sometimes politically, we’re not involved in that. We’re here to honor the people that gave us the right to have our differences. As long as we have an honor for them, their sacrifices won’t be forgotten.”
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Highland Baptist Church Block Party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Highland Baptist Church here in Meridian hosted a block party for the community today. The event marks the kick-off to the summer of missions where the church will start mission projects all around the community on Wednesdays. The block party had everything from bounce houses to fire trucks and offered free food and events to help bring the community together.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Jackson Black Rodeo on again with senator coordinating law enforcement to provide security

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Black Rodeo will go on as planned with security from city, county, and state law officers. One Jackson state senator refused to see the fan-favorite and financial boost for the city be ruined by the fear of violence. Thousands of Mississippi rodeo fans will again return to the Mississippi Coliseum for the 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Fire engulfs Laurel home Friday evening

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Laurel was fully engulfed in flames on Friday evening. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M & M, Glade and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire shortly after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters...
LAUREL, MS
Shots Fired Around Park Place Apartments Saturday Night

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On the 28th day of May at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Magee Police Department. received multiple calls about shots being fired...
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Car show to be held at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host their annual “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will join in the Outlets’ efforts to raise funds […]
WTOK-TV

Free Summer reading program being offered by retired teachers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Two retired teachers are hoping to help improve children’s reading skills. A free intense reading program will be hosted at Anderson Temple Fellowship Hall. The program beings on Monday, June 6th. All sessions will be 30 minutes in length and the sessions will happen every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Applications for the program can be picked up and dropped off at Anderson Temple Fellowship Hall located on 1520 29th Avenue. The pair of teachers wants to help all children but especially third graders preparing for their reading test.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Fight breaks out after MHS graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning. A News 11 viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the fight that happened on campus. In the video, you can hear people screaming, and you can see one person wearing a blue cap and gown punching a person in a white t-shirt. You can see two other people in white t-shirts jumping in the fight.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Board terminates Lamar County chief deputy

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors terminated Chief Deputy Brad Weathers with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. Pine Belt news reported the decision was made during the board’s May 19 meeting. The effective date of termination was not noted. Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said Weathers is an employee of […]
WTOK-TV

Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series. Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday. The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders: 10-year-old hero

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian family of seven is still alive today because of their 10-year-old son, grandson, and brother. Sawyer Dail is a different frontline responder that stepped up to save his loved ones. Sawyer realized a massive fire was burning through the deck of his family’s home...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County sheriffs department is on the search for two burglars

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Caledonia pharmacy is cleaning up after thieves took prescription medications. Lowndes County sheriffs department needs the community’s help in identifying the people that took the medicine. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the break-in happened about 4:45 a.m. The burglars broke out the front glass door...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:36 AM on May 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested in the […]
NATCHEZ, MS

