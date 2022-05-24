ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

Richland man sentenced for sexual battery of child

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJwZp_0fomTYSj00

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Richland man was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for sexual battery of a child.

On October 25, 2021, Richland police said they received a referral from the Mississippi Child Protection Services (CPS) about William F. Holman, Jr., 46, abusing a minor child. The child told her mother that Holman had touched her inappropriately, and her mother took her to a doctor.

Jackson man sentenced for murder of girlfriend in Rankin County

The report to CPS came from the medical provider and stated that the abuse took place at Holman’s home in Richland.

Richland police said they interviewed Holman, and he admitted to some of the allegations.

He pled guilty on May 16, 2022. Holman will be required to serve 20 years in prison and will be placed on supervised probation for five years. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man killed in motorcycle accident on I-20 in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, May 29, Brandon Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 60.  According to police, the driver left the roadway and struck a guardrail. They said Kenneth Spegal was found dead when they arrived at the scene.   Investigators said Spegal appears to originally be […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in Claiborne County crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, May 29, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. Officers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree. They said driver Eddrick D. Good, 44, of Port […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested for home burglary in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a home burglary that happened on Sandra Lane in Lamar County on Saturday, May 28. Lamar County deputies said a neighbor called about a burglary in progress. Officers said Jeremie Morgan, 34, of Petal, and Samuel Lee, 37, of Hattiesburg, were found inside […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to car theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said Bobby Gross, 19, was arrested in connection to the theft of a Ford Fusion that happened on Beverly Hills Road on April 30. Officers arrested Gross around 4:30 a.m. on near Park Place […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman asking for parents’ help in crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- According to one local councilman, it’s time for the community to step in to help save children’s lives in the fight against violent crime. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the village aspect of raising a child has disappeared. He added that parents of incarcerated children shouldn’t be embarrassed about their situations. Instead, he […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested on drug charges in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On two separate occasions, two people were arrested for drug-related charges in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported Steven Pettigrew, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was arrested during a traffic stop after officers discovered meth. Gann said officers […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bomb threat at Natchez Stine cleared

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities cleared a bomb threat that happened at Natchez Stine on Saturday, May 28. The Natchez Democrat reported store employees said the threat was made over their business radios. However, some of the radios are unaccounted for, and the employees were unsure who made the threat. Officers arrived and closed off […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Woman drowns in Eagle Lake in Warren County

UPDATE: WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Coroner said the person who died was identified as Monica Lynn Thomas, 49, of Warren County. He said her body was sent for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Warren County officers responded to a possible drowning that left […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Cps#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Two wanted for burglary on Riels Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on Saturday, May 28. Deputies said the the burglary happened around 2:17 a.m. on Riels Road. The two are accused of taking miscellaneous items from a building. Investigators said […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Teen shot, other teen arrested after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is in critical condition and another teen was arrested after a shooting that happened on Prosperity Street on Friday, May 27. Jackson police said Allen Southwell was “disciplining” his cousin, 15-year-old Cincere Robinson, because his mother reportedly did not want him to leave the house. Robinson allegedly reached into […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Catalytic converters stolen from Yazoo County work barn

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three catalytic converters were stolen from new trucks owned by Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the trucks were inside a rural county barn behind the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department in the Mechanicsburg area. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s department said the trucks were recently purchased by the […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two die in multi-home fire in Hancock County

KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people died and roadways were blocked for hours following a fire that affected multiple homes in Hancock County on Saturday, May 28. The Sun Herald reported the fire happened in the Jourdan River Shores community off Mississippi 603 in Kiln. The fire blocked all lanes of highway traffic from Texas […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Yazoo County are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened on Vaughn Road off of Interstate 55 on Friday, May 27. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said two people died during the incident. Yazoo County Chief Investigator Terry Gann said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County School District to host job fair

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Rankin County School District (RCSD) will host a job fair on Friday, June 17. Applications will be accepted for the following positions: Cafeteria Workers Custodians Assistant Teachers SPED Assistants Bus Drivers Mini Bus Drivers Mini Bus Monitors Secretarial Staff Substitutes The job fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Reservoir police chief on Memorial Day weekend safety

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Reservoir police are expecting hundreds of people to spend some of their Memorial Day weekend at the Rez. Nationwide, people are traveling and looking for ways to spend their three-day weekend outdoors. Here in the metro area, many people will flock to the Rez. “It’s the first holiday weekend. We expect […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Funeral held for Better Men Society’s Robert Davis

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and community members gathered to remember the founder of the Better Men Society on Saturday, May 28. Robert Davis was shot and killed inside a home on Hannah Drive in Clinton on Sunday, May 1. His funeral was held at New Horizon Church. Davis was the founder of the Better […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU criminology professor discusses crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A criminology professor is pleading with city and state leaders to take aggressive measures and make changes to crack down on crime in Jackson. Jackson State University (JSU) Professor Kevin Lavine said it starts by educating youth in the home. The metro area was hit with a string of violent crimes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a mobile home fire on Northeast Drive in Laurel on Friday, May 27. Jones County fire officials said volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 5:00 p.m. They said a double-wide mobile home was completely engulfed in flames. Fire officials said no one was home at the […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Annual Dairy Goat Show held in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta Dairy Goat Association hosted its annual Dairy Goat Show at the Hinds Community College McKenzie Arena in Raymond. People of all ages showed off their dairy goats. The two-day event is a four ring show that is sanctioned by the American Dairy Goat Association. The Delta Dairy Goat Association […]
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy