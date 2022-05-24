Richland man sentenced for sexual battery of child

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Richland man was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for sexual battery of a child.

On October 25, 2021, Richland police said they received a referral from the Mississippi Child Protection Services (CPS) about William F. Holman, Jr., 46, abusing a minor child. The child told her mother that Holman had touched her inappropriately, and her mother took her to a doctor.

The report to CPS came from the medical provider and stated that the abuse took place at Holman’s home in Richland.

Richland police said they interviewed Holman, and he admitted to some of the allegations.

He pled guilty on May 16, 2022. Holman will be required to serve 20 years in prison and will be placed on supervised probation for five years. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

