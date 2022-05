Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is looking forward to seeing the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon compete with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for fantasy fans' attention. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO less than two weeks before The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video. That means fantasy fans will have two big-budget streaming series based on two of the most famous works in the genre to watch at the same time. Some are positioning this as a showdown of sorts. They're egged on by reports that Amazon spends nearly three times as much on its Lord of the Rings prequel as Warner Media spends on its Game of Thrones prequel. As a fan of the genre, Martin is eager to see both shows.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO