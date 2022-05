Click here to read the full article. British-American comedian and actor Bob Hope, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 100, had an illustrious and dynamic career in entertainment. What many don’t know, however, is he also had an impressive real estate portfolio. One of his iconic homes at 10346 Moorpark in Toluca Lake is now being listed for $29 million. The home was built in 1939 for Hope and his wife, Dolores, who owned the home for the majority of their lives. Dolores held on to the home until her death in 2011 at the age of 102....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO