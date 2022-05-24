ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLICE: Delray Beach Man Attacks Dog, Beats With Stick, Cuts

By STAFF REPORT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Held Without Bond As Of Midday Tuesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright ©...

OVERTURNED BOAT: Rescuers Rush To Scene In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescuers rushed the scene of an overturned boat in far west Boca Raton late Monday afternoon. Sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that two people were on a boat in the area of 15960 Loxahatchee Road when the […] The article OVERTURNED BOAT: Rescuers Rush To Scene In West Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
POLICE: This Woman Fell Asleep While Driving At Atlantic And 441

Shreya Mehta Now Charged With Enhanced DUI, Resisting Arrest. “MUSH MOUTHED.” RECORDS: Is Member Of Florida Bar. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Shreya Mehta allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her Lexus SUV while driving — or while she was […] The article POLICE: This Woman Fell Asleep While Driving At Atlantic And 441 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
DUI: Three Arrests Overnight, Here’s Who Got Busted In Boca, Delray Beach

Police Keeping Roads Safe From Drunk Drivers This Holiday Weekend. Here’s We Know Who They’ve Locked Up So Far… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police have no tolerance for drunk drivers this Memorial Day weekend, and are out in full force finding those who […] The article DUI: Three Arrests Overnight, Here’s Who Got Busted In Boca, Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
STALKER: Police Say Boca Raton Woman Stalked, Threatened Victim

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palmetto Circle resident is facing serious charges Friday morning following her late night arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kristy Jerez, 38, is starting her day in the Palm Beach County Jail. She is charged with […] The article STALKER: Police Say Boca Raton Woman Stalked, Threatened Victim appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Man Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire, Hitting Her With His Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing. Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car. Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami. Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree. Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too. That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times. Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested. He is being held without bond.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Construction worker falls to her death from South Florida condo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police say a 23-year-old construction worker fell to her death from a 13-floor balcony of a condominium complex in West Palm Beach. Delores Yamilety Martinez-Ponce was working Saturday morning at the La Clara condominium construction site when she fell. Police spokesman Mike Jachles says...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Domestic Dispute Ends with Carjacking, Robbery and Beating in Pompano Beach

An on-again-off-again relationship may be over following a carjacking, robbery, and assault in Pompano Beach. According to the arrest report, Marquives Randell, 28, got into an argument on May 8 with a woman he’s known for about a year. He was driving her 2015 Jeep at the time and...
