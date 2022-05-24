ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Wisdom continues his home run streak in Cubs’ win over Reds

By Larry Hawley
CINCINNATI – One of the pleasant surprises of a difficult 2021 season for the Cubs was the power they were able to get out of their third baseman in his second season with the team.

Patrick Wisdom’s 28 homers in his fourth MLB season gave hope that he could be a player the Cubs could look to for that as they move forward with a new era of the team. That wasn’t looking great when he had just three homers in the month of April.

But Wisdom’s power has come around in the month of May, and that’s especially been the case over the last four games.

On Monday, the third baseman homered for the fourth consecutive game in the Cubs’ 7-4 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark. The three-run blast in the fourth inning is his tenth of the season and helped the Cubs to a second-straight victory to start a three-game series in Cincinnati.

Wisdom became the first Cubs’ player to hit a home run in four-consecutive games since Anthony Rizzo did so from July 29th through August 1st of 2015. He hit a solo homer on Friday and Saturday at Wrigley Field in losses to the Diamondbacks but tied the game in the eighth inning on Sunday with another solo shot.

Frank Schwindel followed with another home run right after, making the second-straight day the pair had hit back-to-back home runs. That happened for the first time since Ernie Banks and Jim Hickman did so on August 23rd and 24th of 1969.

For those wondering, the Cubs have had three instances where a player has hit homers in five-straight games, with the last coming in 1998 when Sammy Sosa did so from June 3rd through 8th.

Wisdom wasn’t the only Cubs’ player to show his power on Monday as Ian Happ’s three-run homer in the seventh inning would provide the winning runs. The outfielder drove in the first run of the night with a fourth inning double.

