Natick Select Board meets Wednesday. It's expected to pick a new fire chief

NATICK — The Select Board on Wednesday is expected to name a new fire chief to replace Michael Lentini , who retired earlier this month.

The board last week interviewed three finalists — Natick Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Dow; Westborough Deputy Fire Chief Jason Ferschke; and Weymouth Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Murphy.

Dow has been with the Natick Fire Department for 28 years, including the last 11 as deputy chief.

According to his cover letter and resume, Dow began his firefighting career in the Air Force, providing aircraft and structural protection at bases in Alaska, Florida and Maine. He then worked as a firefighter for the state of New Hampshire.

His duties in Natick include being the Boston Marathon coordinator for the department and its senior fire investigator. He is the senior deputy who has worked as acting chief when Lentini was not available, most notably during an eight-alarm fire downtown in July 2019.

"I consider myself a lifelong learner and have worked over the length of my career earning my bachelor’s degree in fire science, master’s degree in public administration, completion of the Executive Fire Officer Program (EFO) at the National Fire Academy and the Massachusetts Fire Academy Chief Fire Officer Program," Dow wrote in his cover letter.

More: Natick firefighters make 'heroic' rescue during apartment fire on Village Way

Ferschke has been a deputy chief in Westborough since 2016. He said in his cover letter that he brings a wealth of experience at every level, from volunteer firefighter to his current level.

He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's degree in public administration. He is a certified paramedic.

Ferschke also said he is in charge of Westborough's fire prevention division, which includes the oversight of permitting, reviewing and inspection of more than 1.8 million square feet of of new commercial development.

He said he also provides incident management to nearly two dozen communities as part of the Fire District 14 District Assistant Team, and serving as assistant team coordinator for Hazmat District 3, which responds to hazardous material incidents in more than 40 communities.

"I believe that my knowledge, skills, and ability would be an asset to the town of Natick in serving as your fire chief," Ferschke wrote in his cover letter. "My leadership skills and experiences with progressive Fire and EMS organizations will help bolster your Fire and EMS Department and meet the demands of the community. The success of any organization is the ability to meet the demands of both the internal and external stake holders. In my current role, I have been afforded several opportunities at putting this into practice and look forward to continuing that work as your fire chief."

More: Natick's top earners: Which employees made the most in '21? We've got the answers

Murphy has been with the Weymouth Fire Department for 24 years and its deputy chief since 2016, he wrote in his resume and cover letter.

He holds a master's degree in public administration from Anna Maria College in Paxton and a bachelor's degree from the American Military University. He is a Navy veteran.

Murphy had been a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1616 executive board for nine years, participating in contract negotiations, arbitration, mediations, layoff hearings, discipline hearings and grievances.

As deputy chief, Murphy said he worked with other senior staff members to develop department policies and to help develop incident action plans. He also helped to develop training programs for firefighters and mentorship programs. He had previously been the department's training coordinator and has worked as an instructor at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

"I take great pride in leading the officers and firefighters under my charge and maximizing their capabilities," he wrote in his cover letter. "I believe open and direct communications are the keys to a fruitful relationship. Articulating expectations and demonstrating appreciation for a job well done have allowed me to maintain positive work relationships; these attributes would positively impact Natick."

Wednesday's Select Board meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick Select Board meets Wednesday. It's expected to pick a new fire chief