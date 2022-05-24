ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika PD arrest two men for robbery

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — On May 24, the Opelika Police Department arrested two young men for Robbery of the First Degree.

According to Opelika PD, the incident happened at a Valero on 2400 Westpoint Parkway. It occurred at around at around 8:41 a.m. and the victim told officers, “two Hispanic males were armed and traveling in a White Jeep SUV.”

Muscogee County man arrested on nine charges, nearly 400,000 dollars worth of drugs seized

Officers found a vehicle traveling on Interstate 65, near Exit 62 that matched the provided description. Officers then discovered that the vehicle was occupied by two men who also matched the reported information.

Luis Angel Cardenas, 20, from Texas and a 17-year-old juvenile were both arrested for Robbery, First Degree.

The case is still being investigated, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WRBL News 3

Local FOP chapter remembers fallen officers of Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— One local east Alabama FOP Chapter unveiled their latest tribute to the communities’ fallen officers. The monument itself began as a dream about three years ago, one accredited to Phenix City resident Kim Yarbrough. FOP President, Gary Leeds explains the process from onset to the unveiling. “It was a challenge. It […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Apartment building in Phenix City destroyed following fire

An apartment building at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes in Phenix city appears to have been completely destroyed following an overnight fire. It’s not yet clear what time the fire started, but firefighters were still on scene at 8:30 a.m. Sunday investigating the damage. At this time there’s no word on any injuries or what could […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

