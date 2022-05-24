ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Trailer Detaches & Strikes 2 Women

 6 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – A trailer detached from a vehicle towing it and struck two women yesterday, May 23, according to the...

Related
nbcboston.com

Cyclist Finds Man's Body Near Rail Trail in Danvers

A cyclist called 911 early Saturday morning after coming across an "unresponsive male" near the rail trail in Danvers, Massachusetts, police said. The Danvers police and fire departments, as well as paramedics, responded to the scene near Coolidge Road just before 7 a.m. and determined the man was dead. The...
DANVERS, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
liveboston617.org

Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
WCVB

Four juveniles detained in beating, attack on two men outside MBTA station

BOSTON — Four juveniles have been detained in connected with a violent attack and robbery outside an MBTA station earlier this week. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told NewsCenter 5 that two men, ages 69 and 47, said they were surrounded by a group of teenagers while they were at the bicycle rack that is just outside Shawmut Station.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man charged with threatening to shoot up school

A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Fox freed from Beverly sewer grate

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fox found itself in a slippery situation as it was freed from a Beverly sewer grate with the help of a neighbor’s olive oil and soap. This is not the first time a fox has been found in this predicament in this neighborhood. “I...
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Parents not told of security breach at Boxford school

BOXFORD - Sources tell WBZ-TV's I-Team that parents were not notified of a security breach at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford earlier this month.A man wearing a Salem Police Department t-shirt wanted to surprise students and managed to get inside the school through a propped open door on Friday, May 13 at about 11 a.m.The unidentified man drove a Honda onto school property and parked near a loading dock outside the school, which serves the towns of Boxford, Middleton and Topsfield.Sources told the I-Team he first told police he wanted to see how much the school changed since he...
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
Caught in Southie

South Boston Murder Cold Case Solved

Michael Lewis, 61, was arrested on Friday in South Boston and charged with the 1984 murder of Brian Watson, 23. Lewis was 24 at the time of the shooting. Lewis is believed to have had ties with James “Whitey” Bulger. See Press Release Below from DA’s office:
whdh.com

One worker dies, three officers injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

