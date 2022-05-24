ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Every Twisted Tea Flavor Ranked Worst To Best

By Samantha Maxwell
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an era long, long ago, before the rise of the hard seltzer, there was an alcoholic canned drink that beach-goers and casual partiers took with them everywhere. It wasn't a $12 canned craft cocktail or even a watery domestic beer. Oh no — it was Twisted Tea. Back in 2001,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

M&M's Just Answered Fans' Pleas With Its Newest Mix Flavor

With today's abundant M&M' options, it may be hard to imagine a world with limited choices when it comes to the iconic chocolate candies. Once upon a time, in all reality, picking up a bag of M&M's could only mean purchasing the plain chocolate variety. According to M&M's website, that was the first flavor launched in 1941, and the peanut version didn't come on the scene until 1954.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Ranking 13 Cuts Of Pork To Grill From Worst To Best

Every good chef knows that pork is a delicious and versatile meat, from holiday ham to the trendy pork belly, there's a cut to please any crowd. But the culinary art of grilling pork requires technique and the right cut from the hog. Before we break down the pig into parts, it's important to set yourself up for grilling success.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You Should Be Rotating Your Pans

If you're like most cooks, there's a good chance you toss your pan into the oven with whatever you're making — a fresh batch of brownie batter, a variety of roasted vegetables, or whatever strikes your fancy — and then don't really check it again until your dish is nearly done and you're trying to gauge whether it can be removed. After all, as Andrew Zimmern dished on "The Rachael Ray Show," every time you open that oven, you lose about 50% of the heat in there, meaning your dish will take far longer to cook, so you don't want to be constantly checking. There's really only one reason you should be opening your oven door during the cooking process — to rotate your pans.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

13 Things You Should Be Putting On Your Baked Potato, But Aren't

Potatoes are magical vegetables that can double as healthy shape-shifters. Packed full of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, per WebMD, spuds can be portable, dip-able, or simply eaten with a fork and knife as part of a meal. Even though french fries are probably your preferred way of eating this starch, customizable baked potatoes should be on your radar.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Partiers#Iced Tea#Alcoholic Beverages#Flavoring#Food Drink#Twisted Tea
Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Take Cheap Bourbon To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You don't have to spend a fortune to drink good, moderately priced bourbon, with a number of selections in the mid-range cost category, including Maker's Mark, Bulleit, and Buffalo Trace, offering quality alternatives to the more expensive brands. After all, Pappy Van Winkle is expensive and, therefore, isn't going to find its way into the regular drinking repertoire of the average bourbon aficionado.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Prevent Butter From Exploding In The Microwave

Melting butter in the microwave is definitely a time save. When you are popping up popcorn on the stove top, melting butter in your microwave allows you to enjoy those fluffy popped kernels that much sooner. Need a little melted butter to pour over your ears of corn? The microwave has got you covered. And, according to Bon Appetit, melted butter and baking can be a baker's best friend, depending on what you're baking, and the microwave can turn butter from a solid stick to a bowl of liquid in a matter of seconds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This 'Sus' Starbucks Cup Drawing Had A Customer Scratching Their Head

If you've ever been to Starbucks and ordered even a single cup of coffee, you'd know that the baristas write your name on the cup. While this is done to know which customers ordered which drinks, of course, baristas also can draw pictures or write messages to the recipient. These messages can range from a mundane but friendly "have a nice day" to somewhat shocking cases, as evidenced when one woman discovered a flirtatious and unwarranted message written to her on her cup (via Yahoo! News). In certain cases, they can even be helpful. WKYC reports that a Starbucks barista wrote a message to a girl who they believed was being pestered by a stranger, telling her to "remove the lid" if she needed them to intervene.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Oat Milk Supposedly Changed, According To Reddit

It's a great time to be a fan of plant-based milk alternatives. The market is growing quickly and there will only be more options and innovations as the years go on. In 2020, "milk alternatives" were the highest selling product in the plant-based food market in the U.S., generating between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in sales (via MFAT). Almond and oat milk are the most commonly enjoyed varieties, but seeds and vegetables can also be used to make non-dairy milk alternatives. A Swedish company called DUG introduced a milk alternative made with one of the "world's most sustainable foods," the humble potato.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You'll Never Guess Why Brunch Was Created

Ah, brunch: that midday meal that cleverly combines all the best that breakfast and lunch have to offer. Whether your brunch venue involves a large family affair, a neighborhood potluck, or a buffet at a nice restaurant, it's hard to deny this meal's appeal. Shirking the restraints of what foods should be eaten at which times, brunch invites you to load up your plate with everything from a fried egg to bratwurst to chocolate cake. Yes, the person who devised this meal of the gods truly appreciated the merits of dinner and dessert-time fare early in the day. Basically, they were genius.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Old Fashioned Pancakes Recipe

Calling pancakes "old fashioned" is perhaps redundant, as the basic recipe has been around for ages. A timeline from Betty Crocker suggests that they may date back to ancient Greece, but were more or less in the form we know them today by the 19th century. In fact, the most recent game-changing pancake the company notes was the baked pancake, introduced to mainstream U.S. cookery in the 1960s. This particular pancake recipe isn't nearly as new-fangled as that mid-century marvel. In fact, it uses a very classic ingredient: buttermilk, which recipe developer Kate Shungu says gives "these old fashioned pancakes a bit of tanginess." She also notes that the ingredient complements the sweetness of maple syrup, should you drizzle any on top (and you should).
RECIPES
Mashed

How Black Forest Cake Really Got Its Name

Black Forest cake is a cherry-chocolate-whipped cream confection that is as delicious as it is visually gorgeous (via allrecipes). In a world obsessed with the aesthetically pleasing sweets presented in the hit series Bridgerton (per Reader's Digest) and the need for a simple escape into nature to bake lovely pastries thanks to the cottage core movement (via The New York Times), it's no surprise that Black Forest cake is popular for its taste and looks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Mouthwatering Hack For Crispy Fish You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

It's easy to worry about making mistakes cooking fish because your flaky, juice filet can turn into an overcooked rubber band in a matter of minutes. Not only that, but you simultaneously try to achieve the crispy, golden skin that you see on TV and social media. There are few things more satisfying than hearing the sounds of crispiness when someone slowly drags their knife across a crunchy exterior.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Old-World Secret That Will Change The Way You Think About Tuna Salad

For people looking for a quick and filling lunch, a classic tuna salad recipe is always a good choice. Whether you enjoy it on its own or you serve it sandwiched between two slices of rye bread, tuna salad is a remarkably easy meal to prepare, requiring only a few basic ingredients to make and relatively little time. But, like all good meals, there are plenty of things that can be done to give your tuna salad plenty of extra flavor.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why This Trader Joe's Salad Kit Was Just Recalled

Trader Joe's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kits seem designed to cater to people who or on the go or looking for a quick way to whip up a plant-centric meal. They require very little preparation and come ready with carrots, almonds, a lemony dressing, and of course, loads of arugula (via Trader Joe's website).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why The Sale Of The World's Biggest Bottle Of Whiskey Was A Letdown

Whiskey is a versatile alcohol. You can sip the good stuff or put it in an old fashioned; you can buy a cheap bottle for $10; or you can try one of the most expensive bourbons in the world, some of which cost tens of thousands of dollars per bottle. Recently, one maker of Scotch whiskey was hoping that they had made a bottle that could break not one but two world records: that for being the world's largest bottle of whiskey — a victory they were able to claim, along with the official Guinness World Records certification — and another for being the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold (via Food & Wine).
DRINKS
Mashed

The Bizarre Air Fryer 'Experiment' With Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza That Has People Talking

In the languishing post-holiday days of 2021, Twitter user and "food scientist" Kendrick Lobstar (@KLobstar) decided to see what would happen if he put a hotdog in the air fryer for two hours — because winter, because pandemic, because who wants to take down the Christmas tree? Mind you, a hot dog becomes fully cooked, complete with some nice charring, after just four minutes in an air fryer (via Everyday Family Cooking), so @KLobstar's hilarious air fryer "experiment" had predictable, horrible, smelly results that drove his wife and child out of the house but naturally also generated a ton of reactions on Twitter.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why The Size Of Your French Toast Slice Actually Matters

According to the BBC, eating breakfast can be beneficial for your health, so much so that the meal is "associated with improved brain function, including concentration and language." And out of all of the contenders for the best weekend-morning breakfast, French toast is in the front running as one of the most delectable ways to wake up.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You've Been Splitting English Muffins Wrong Your Entire Life

If you've ever watched the "Everybody Loves Raymond" characters Frank and Marie Barone argue about English muffins, you likely felt as conflicted as they did. After all, what exactly does "fork split" mean? Frank contended that it meant you were supposed to split it open with a fork, while Marie retorted that it meant they had started the split with a fork at the factory. Both explanations seem plausible, but which one is, in fact, right?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy