Every Twisted Tea Flavor Ranked Worst To Best

If you're like most cooks, there's a good chance you toss your pan into the oven with whatever you're making — a fresh batch of brownie batter, a variety of roasted vegetables, or whatever strikes your fancy — and then don't really check it again until your dish is nearly done and you're trying to gauge whether it can be removed. After all, as Andrew Zimmern dished on "The Rachael Ray Show," every time you open that oven, you lose about 50% of the heat in there, meaning your dish will take far longer to cook, so you don't want to be constantly checking. There's really only one reason you should be opening your oven door during the cooking process — to rotate your pans.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO